Methyl Ethel Announce New Hurts to Laugh EP, Plot Tour

Methyl Ethel, photo by Xan Thorrhoea

Aussie psych rockers Methyl Ethel are set to return in April with a new EP dubbed Hurts to Laugh. The five-track collection follows 2019’s Triage LP, which band leader Jake Webb broke down for Consequence of Sound in an exclusive feature.

The forthcoming EP was recorded during the same sessions as Triage. However, it’s not meant to be part of the album trilogy that includes Trilogy, 2017’s Everything is Forgotten, and Oh Inhuman Spectacle from 2015.



Fans are receiving an early peek at Hurts to Laugh via lead single “Majestic AF”, which is aptly lined with sumptuous waves of percussion. Hear it below for yourself.

Hurts to Laugh, due for release April 10th through Dot Dash/Remote Control, is already up for pre-order. In the lead-up to the EP, Webb and the rest of Methyl Ethel will support Peter, Bjorn & John on their North American spring tour. Grab your concert tickets here.

Methyl Ethel 2020 Tour Dates:

03/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

03/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ La Santa #

03/25 – Oakland, CA @ New Parish #

03/27 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #

03/28 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile #

03/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #

04/01 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird #

04/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam #

04/04 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle #

04/05 – Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch #

04/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas #

04/08 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage #

04/10 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall #

04/11 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

04/15 – Brisbane, AU @ The Outpost

04/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Nightcat

04/17 – Sydney, AU @ Mary’s Underground

04/19 – Perth, AU @ Goodwill Club

# = supporting Peter, Bjorn & John

Hurts to Laugh Artwork:

Hurts to Laugh Tracklist:

01. Majestic AF

02. Honest

03. Charm Offensive

04. What Memory Found

05. The Quicker