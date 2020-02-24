Mission Impossible 7 Halts Production Due to Coronavirus

Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has led Paramount Pictures to temporary cease production of the upcoming Mission Impossible film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the seventh installment of Mission Impossible was in the midst of a three-week shoot in Venice, Italy. However, after Italy confirmed more than 230 cases of the virus in just last week, the studio decided to halt production until further notice.



“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7,” a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “During this hiatus we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.”

Mission Impossible 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie and starring Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Nicholas Hoult, Hayley Atwell, and Shea Whigham, is due in theaters on July 23rd, 2021. It’s unclear if the temporarily halt in production will impact the film’s release date.

The coronavirus epidemic previously led China to close 70,000 of its movie theaters and cancel several major premieres. As a result, the Chinese film industry stands to lose upwards of two billion dollars.

Of course, all that pales in comparison to the very real human toll the coronavirus has inflicted on populations across the globe. As of today, over 2,500 people have died as a result of the virus, while an additional 77,000+ have been diagnosed.