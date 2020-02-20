Monsta X on The TODAY Show

K-pop group Monsta X stopped by The TODAY Show on Thursday for a live performance of “You Can’t Hold My Heart”, a moving ballad from their brand new album All About Luv.

Monsta X began their performance by greeting a crowd of screaming fans. Once the first notes of “You Can’t Hold My Heart” played through overhead speakers, each member stepped up to an individual microphone to sing their opening lines. What began as an intimate rendition quickly upped its intensity with Monsta X singing the song with increasing passion, eventually building to a fadeout that left the crowd stunned. Watch a replay of it below.



All About Luv is the first album Monsta X have made entirely in the English language. In addition to “You Can’t Hold My Heart”, it also features previously released singles “Love U”, “Someone’s Someone”, “Middle of the Night”, and “Who Do U Love?” featuring French Montana.

This summer, Monsta X are heading out on a North American tour. The K-pop group will be performing in 17 different cities total, including a few locations that most arena-size bands skip — which explains why it’s one of the most anticipated tours of 2020. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.