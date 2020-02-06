Mr. Bungle reunite for first concert in 20 years: Video + Setlist

Mr Bungle, photo via Instagram

Mr. Bungle, the experimental trash metal band consisting of Mike Patton, Trey Spruance, and Trevor Dunn, played their first show together in 20 years at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre on Wednesday night.

Scott Ian (Anthrax, S.O.D.) and Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross) rounded out Mr. Bungle’s lineup as they ripped through a scorching 17-song, 85-minute set. Amazingly, the night opened with Patton singing “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” before he was overwhelmed by the opening riffs to “Anarchy Up Your Anus” from the group’s 1986 demo tape, The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny.



Mr. Bungle went on to perform several more tracks off The Raging, as well as two unreleased songs written during the era. Additionally, they covered songs by Corrosion of Conformity, Cro-Mags, Siege, and Circle Jerks before wrapping up the show with The Exploited’s “Fuck the USA”.

Watch fan-capture footage of the full concert and see the setlist below (via Setlist.fm). Mr. Bungle will play another show in Los Angeles on Thursday night before continuing their brief reunion tour in San Francisco and New York City. Tickets to their upcoming dates can be found here.

Following Mr. Bungle’s reunion, Patton will link up with Faith No More for their first tour dates in four years.

Setlist:

Won’t You Be My Neighbor (Fred Rogers cover) (with thrash metal stabs at end)

Anarchy Up Your Anus

Spreading the Thighs of Death

Loss for Words (Corrosion of Conformity cover)

Glutton

Malfunction (Cro‐Mags cover)

Raping Your Mind

Sit There

Bungle Grind

Meth (per setlist, “newish song” written during Raging Wrath era)

Evil Satan (with Slayer’s Hell Awaits intro)

Summer Breeze (Seals & Crofts cover)

Eracist (“new song” live premiere, written during Raging Wrath era)

Cold War (Siege cover)

Hypocrites (with “La Cucaracha” tease)

Speak English or Die (Stormtroopers of Death cover) (Lyrics changed to “speak Spanish or die”)

World Up My Ass (Circle Jerks cover)

Sudden Death (wwith Faith No More’s The Real Thing intro)

Encore:

Fuck the USA (The Exploited cover)