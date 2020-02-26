Nathaniel Rateliff Performs “Time Stands” on Colbert: Watch

Nathaniel Rateliff on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

As the candidates were leaving the stage at the millionth Democratic debate down in South Carolina, Nathaniel Rateliff was stepping onto one over at Colbert. The Night Sweats frontman appeared on The Late Show Tuesday night to support his new solo album, And It’s Still Alright, with a performance of “Time Stands”.

The song choice was likely not without forethought, considering Rateliff knew he would be performing after the debate. “Curses on the men/ And the greed that seems to plague them,” he belted during the final verse. “I can’t raise my hand/ so I’m raising my voice!”



Replay the performance, which featured a four-piece string section, ahead. You can also check out Rateliff’s new appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, during which he discussed working on a line of cannabis with Willie Nelson.

Rateliff will launch his tour in support of And It’s Still Alright next month. Included on his docket are stops at High Water Festival and Newport Folk Festival. Get tickets to all his upcoming dates here.

