NCT 127 Announce North American Arena Tour

NCT 127, photo via Twitter

Beloved K-pop boyband NCT 127 have announced a North American arena tour. The headlining run comes in support of the group’s new album, Neo Zone, which lands in stores March 6th.

The trek officially begins June 5th at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The Seoul-based outfit will then perform for crowds in cities like Atlanta, Chicago, San Jose, and Los Angeles before closing things out in Seattle on June 21st. As revealed last month, fans can expect to see member Jungwoo rejoin the NCT 127 lineup after a brief hiatus.



Tickets for these new NCT 127 concerts go on sale Friday, February 28th at 10 a.m. local time over on Ticketmaster. Once they sell out there, you can try your luck here.

NCT 127 2020 Tour Dates:

03/10 – Houston, TX @ Livestock Show and Rodeo

06/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena

06/18 – San Jose, IL @ SAP Center

06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

06/21 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater