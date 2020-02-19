Neil Young Calls Donald Trump a “Disgrace to My Country” in Open Letter

Neil Young, photo by Debi Del Grande

As a new US citizen, Neil Young is exercising his right to free speech with a sternly worded message for Donald Trump, whom he calls “a disgrace to my country.”

In an open letter posted to Young’s website, the legendary rocker called out the president for inflating his own ego rather than acknowledging his failures while in the White House. “Bragging about the US economy does not disguise the fact that the numbers today are what you inherited almost 4 years ago,” wrote Young. The musician was referencing Trump’s recent claim that the country’s “economic boom” can be attributed to him and him alone.



As a passionate advocate for addressing climate change, Young then went on to call out POTUS for his lack of urgency on the matter, stating, “Your mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment and our relationships with friends around the world is unforgivable. Your policies, decisions and short term thinking continue to exacerbate the Climate Crisis.”

Additionally, Young talked about Trump’s repeated unauthorized use of his classic hit “Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World” during political rallies, something the president has been doing for years now. “Every time ‘Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World’ or one of my songs is played at your rallies, I hope you hear my voice,” the musician wrote. “Remember it is the voice of a tax-paying US citizen who does not support you. Me.”

The 74-year-old artist closed his letter with a note of support for Bernie Sanders, referring to him only by saying, “his initials are BS. Not his policies.” Young elaborated,

“One of your opponents has answers I like. He is aiming at preserving our children’s future directly. He is not popular with the democratic establishment because unlike all the other candidates, he is not pandering to the industries accelerating Earth’s Climate Disaster, the end of the world as we know it. he is truly fighting for the USA.”

Young is just one of many musicians who’ve endorsed Sanders. In recent months, folks like Jack White, The Strokes, Vampire Weekend, Bon Iver, and Portugal. The Man have all publicly backed the Vermont senator and performed at his rallies. With the election fast approaching, it’s possible Young may one day, too, take the stage at a Sanders campaign event.

Read Young’s full open letter to Trump below.

You are a disgrace to my country. Bragging about the US economy does not disguise the fact that the numbers today are what you inherited almost 4 years ago.

Your mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment and our relationships with friends around the world is unforgivable.

Your policies, decisions and short term thinking continue to exacerbate the Climate Crisis.

Our first black president was a better man than you are.

The United States of America, my country, is not a green on one of your branded golf courses that you can ride around on and damage so that other players cannot shoot straight.

“Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World” is not a song you can trot out at one of your rallies. Perhaps you could have been a bass player and played in a rock and roll band. That way you could be on stage at a rally every night in front of your fans, if you were any good, and you might be…

Every time “Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World” or one of my songs is played at your rallies, I hope you hear my voice. Remember it is the voice of a tax-paying US citizen who does not support you. Me.

I don’t blame the people who voted for you. I support their right to express themselves, although they have been lied to, and in many cases believed the lies, they are true Americans. I have their back.

US justice is ours — not yours

One of your opponents has answers I like. He is aiming at preserving our children’s future directly. He is not popular with the democratic establishment because unlike all the other candidates, he is not pandering to the industries accelerating Earth’s Climate Disaster, the end of the world as we know it. he is truly fighting for the USA.

His initials are BS. Not his policies.

We are going to vote you out and Make America Great Again.