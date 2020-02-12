New Found Glory and Simple Plan Announce “Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour”

New Found Glory and Simple Plan

New Found Glory and Simple Plan are hitting the road together this summer. The veteran acts will co-headline a trek that’s aptly named “Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour”.

Kicking off May 29th, the US outing features stops in Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Chicago, and Denver. The itinerary also includes visits Seattle, Portland, Dallas, Anaheim, and New York before closing out in Austin on June 28th. Fellow pop punk purveyors Knuckle Puck will open each date of the tour.



It’s been a hot second since we’ve heard new music from both New Found Glory and Simple Plan, but that’s about to change. New Found Glory just announced their tenth studio album, Forever + Ever x Infinity, will arrive May 29th via Hopeless Records. Simple Plan are hard at work on a new full-length, too, which is expected to drop later this year.

Tickets for the “Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour” go on sale this Friday, February 14th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once they sell out there, try your luck for New Found Glory tickets here and Simple Plan tickets here.

New Found Glory 2020 Tour Dates:

04/03 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Convention Center

05/29 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live! # ^

05/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre # ^

06/02 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore # ^

06/03 – New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17 # ^

06/07 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues # ^

06/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre # ^

06/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom # ^

06/12 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore # ^

06/13 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall # ^

06/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore # ^

06/16 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom # ^

06/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot # ^

06/19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo # ^

06/20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater # ^

06/21 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater # ^

06/23 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues # ^

06/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre # ^

06/27 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom # ^

06/28 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s # ^

# = w/ Simple Plan

^ = w/ Knuckle Puck

Simple Plan 2020 Tour Dates:

02/12 — Birmingham, UK @ Academy

02/13 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse

02/14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

02/15 – Brighton, UK @ The Brighton Centre

03/13-16 – Orlando, FL @ Garden Rocks Concert Series

04/19 – Kabupaten Bandung Barat, ID @ LaLaLa Festival

07/04 – Trois-rivieres, QC @ FESTIVOIX

07/16 – London, ON @ Harris Park

# = w/ New Found Glory

^ = w/ Knuckle Puck