New Music Friday: Alexander 23, Ruthie Collins, ShooterGang Kony, and Jadu Heart

Each Friday, Consequence of Sound rounds up the most compelling new music to hit our inbox. This week brings fresh new tracks from the likes Alexander 23, Arre! Arre!, Hare Squead, Jadu Heart, Powfu featuring beabadoobee, Ruthie Collins, ShooterGang Kony, and Whim. Take a listen below, and keep track of all our favorite New Sounds via our exclusive Spotify Playlist.

Alexander 23 – I Hate You So Much





On the heels of his 2019 debut LP, I’m Sorry I Love You, Chicago songwriter Alexander Glantz, a.k.a. Alexander 23, has returned with a new song called “I Hate You So Much.” He describes the lo-fi electro-pop ballad as “about being emotionally haunted by someone you desperately want to despise. Sometimes, no matter how hard you try to hate someone, you can’t escape your unhealthy love for them.”

Arre! Arre! – “Me and My Fat Ass Friends”

“Me and My Fat Ass Friends!”, the new single from Malmö quartet Arre! Arre!, is a crunchy guitar rock anthem with a powerful message to boot. Produced by Joakim Lindberg, the track is set to appear on an EP due out later this year.

Hare Squead – “Baeboo”

If you’re in search of more tunes for your Valentine’s Day playlist, look no further than “Baeboo”, the latest single from Dublin duo Hare Squead. There’s plenty to love and engage with on the new track, from the silky smooth vocals to the fluid groove of the music itself. Its release comes ahead of the pair’s Superweird EP on February 28th.

Jadu Heart – “Dead, Again”

Bristol-based outfit Jadu Heart are expected to release their sophomore album later this year. In the lead-up to that effort, the duo is sharing a single called “Dead, Again”, which fuses bits of swirling psychedelia with soft synths.

“You sometimes realize that you’re falling into the trappings of normal, everyday life,” Jadu Heart explain in a statement. “‘Dead, Again’ is about acknowledging that if you’re not too careful, you can fall into this zombie-like state of existence, just left trying to feel alive again.”

Powfu – “Death Bed (feat. beabadoobee)”

Canadian musician Powfu has finally released his viral hit “Death Bed” onto streaming platforms. The track, which has racked up millions of streams elsewhere over the last few months, was held back from spots like Spotify because of clearance issues. Originally written with producer Otterpop, “Death Bed” prominently features a sample of beabadoobee’s lo-fi gem “Coffee” that hasn’t been approved… until now.

“Thank u so much for your patience and support on this song,” Powfu said on Instagram. “God has blessed me with everyone of u. It’s already trending on Apple and TikTok so let’s get this shit going crazy on Spotify as well! Big shoutout to [beabadoobee] and [Otterpop] for the amazing sample and beat.”

Ruthie Collins – “Cold Comfort”

Nashville’s Ruthie Collins has a new album titled Cold Comfort due out April 3rd through Sidewalk/Curb Records. The country music artist, who looks to Patty Griffin and Emmylou Harris for inspiration, is offering a preview of that LP today with the reflective title track.

“I was getting over the end of a relationship when I wrote this song, and when you’re going through something like that, you start to look back on all the time, energy, tears, blood, and sweat you poured into it,” Collins told The Boot. “You ask yourself what was the point of it all, and you have to come to terms with the fact that it wasn’t as special as you thought it was. You know you’re stronger and wiser because of it, but that’s cold comfort because you know you’ll never get all that time back.”

ShooterGang Kony – “Jungle”

Sacramento rapper ShooterGang Kony is gearing up to release his new album, Red Paint Reverend, later this month. The 21-year-old MC’s full array of talents are on the display on the bounce beat track “Jungle”. Also look for him on tour with SOB X RBE later this month.

Whim – “Somebody Else’s Tongue”

Sarah Isabella DiMuzio, a.k.a. Whim, is set to release a full-length album of catchy indie-pop jams with the April 24th release of Abuzz in the Abyss. The first single, “Somebody Else’s Tongue”, is described as a raw pop-track about a devastating moment of realization.