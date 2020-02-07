New Music Friday: 8 Songs You Need to Hear

New Music Friday: Jennifer Touch Savage Ga$p, Young Man in a Hurry, and Port Juvee

Each Friday, Consequence of Sound rounds up the most compelling new music to hit our inbox. This week brings fresh new tracks from the likes of Griff, Jennifer Touch, Port Juvee, Savage Ga$p, SURE, TEKE::TEKE, Time featuring Mick Jenkins and Psalm One, and Young Man in a Hurry. Take a listen below, and keep track of all our favorite New Sounds via our exclusive Spotify Playlist.

Griff – “Good Stuff”





One-woman producer and songwriter GRIFF was born to Chinese and Jamaican parents just outside Watford, United Kingdom. At just 19 years old, she’s already amassed over 2 million streams with her 2019 debut EP, The Mirror Talk. Today, she returns with a delicate piano ballad called “Good Stuff”.

Jennifer Touch – “Chemistry”

Jennifer Touch is a Dresden-born, Berlin-bred musician who is set to release her debut album, Behind the Wall, on April 24th through FatCat Records. The first single, “Chemistry”, showcases “her unique sound in the saturated world of electronica, successfully drawing from electropop and disco influences, combining 80’s vintage synths with industrial soundscapes, delivered with a visceral post-punk snarl.”

Port Juvee – “Drugstore”

Calgary post-punk outfit Port Juvee turn it up to 11 on “Drugstore”, the frantic new single from their upcoming sophomore album, Motion Control, due out on February 28th through Garment District Records.

Savage Ga$p – “i hope ur doing well”

Post-emo trap singer-songwriter Gaspare Magaddino, a.k.a. Savage Ga$p, first made a name for himself on TikTok with the viral smash “pumpkins scream”. Magaddino is now gearing up to release his debut album, which he’s previewing today with a gentle ballad called “i hope ur doing well”.

SURE – “Twenty Years”

Darkwave post-punk outfit SURE are set to release their new album, 20 Years, on March 20th through Weyrd Son Records. “Twenty Years” serves as the first preview of the album, which the Paris, France outfit describes as “a fantasized dancefloor where post-punk’s grim could seamlessly mix with mainstream pop, and where hardcore fans could dance on a catchy beat.”

TEKE::TEKE – “Kala Kala

TEKE::TEKE is a seven-piece psychedelic and experimental rock collective hailing from Montreal. “Kala Kala” is billed as the “perfect encapsulation of their distinctly frenzied sound and energy,” which incorporates elements of shoegaze, punk, and 1960’s and ‘70s era psychedelic Japanese soundtracks. Look for their debut full-length album later this summer.

Time feat. Mick Jenkins & Psalm One – “Seeds”

Denver MC Time has recruited Mick Jenkins and Pslam One for a politically charged track called “Seeds”. It appears on an upcoming album called These Songs Killed Fascists, which comes in solidarity of indigenous communities and peoples in sanctuary.

Young Man In a Hurry – “Give Me Patience”

Young Man In a Hurry is a four-piece band from Chicago gearing up to release their debut album, Jarvis, on March 27th. Listeners can get a taste of their vibrant, cinematic indie-rock sound with “Give Me Patience”.