New Order and Pet Shop Boys Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Left to their own devices, New Order and Pet Shop Boys will embark on a co-headlining tour of North America this summer.
The 11-date “Unity Tour” kicks off September 5th in Toronto and also promises stops in Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, and San Francisco before wrapping with a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 2nd.
According to a press release, both bands will play full sets, with the headliner alternating each night.
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 28th via Ticketmaster. If and when they sell out, you can grab tickets here.
New Order with Pet Shop Boys Tour Dates:
09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser StageT
09/09 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
09/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
09/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/15 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/18 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
09/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
09/26 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl