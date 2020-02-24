New Order and Pet Shop Boys Announce Co-Headlining Tour

New Order

Left to their own devices, New Order and Pet Shop Boys will embark on a co-headlining tour of North America this summer.

The 11-date “Unity Tour” kicks off September 5th in Toronto and also promises stops in Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, and San Francisco before wrapping with a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 2nd.



According to a press release, both bands will play full sets, with the headliner alternating each night.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 28th via Ticketmaster. If and when they sell out, you can grab tickets here.

New Order with Pet Shop Boys Tour Dates:

09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser StageT

09/09 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

09/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

09/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/15 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/18 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

09/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

09/26 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl