Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Announce North American Tour

Nick Cave, photo by Tinovacca

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have announced a North American tour for Fall 2020.

Coming in support of the band’s latest album, Ghosteen, the 18-city tour from September to October and includes stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, Brooklyn, Toronto, Austin, Las Angeles, Seattle, and beyond. Even more exciting, select dates will feature Weyes Blood as an opening act.



Tickets go on sale beginning February 21st via Ticketmaster.

Prior to the North American jaunt,The Bad Seeds will embark on a length European tour beginning in April. See the band’s full schedule below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds 2020 Tour Dates:

04/22 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno

04/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno

04/25 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

04/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

04/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

04/30 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

05/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham

05/03 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

05/05 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

05/06 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

05/08 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

05/09 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

05/12 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

05/14 – London, UK @ The O2

05/15 – London, UK @ The O2

05/17 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

05/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

05/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

05/25 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

05/27 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

05/28 – Gliwice, PL @ Arena Gliwice

05/30 – Prague, CZ @ Arena

06/01 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

06/02 – Budapest, HU @ László Papp Budapest Sportaréna

06/04 – Belgrade, HR @ Stark Arena

06/06 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

06/08 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/09 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

06/11 – Rome, IT @ Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica

06/14 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

06/17 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Bloomfield Stadium

09/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/19 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion *

09/21 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple *

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann *

09/25 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *

09/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

09/28 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

09/29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox

10/04 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

10/08 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center *

10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

10/14 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre *

10/15 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

10/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

* = w/ Weyes Blood