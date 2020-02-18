Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Announce North American Tour

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have announced a North American tour for Fall 2020.
Coming in support of the band’s latest album, Ghosteen, the 18-city tour from September to October and includes stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, Brooklyn, Toronto, Austin, Las Angeles, Seattle, and beyond. Even more exciting, select dates will feature Weyes Blood as an opening act.
Tickets go on sale beginning February 21st via Ticketmaster.
Prior to the North American jaunt,The Bad Seeds will embark on a length European tour beginning in April. See the band’s full schedule below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds 2020 Tour Dates:
04/22 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno
04/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno
04/25 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
04/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
04/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/30 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
05/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham
05/03 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
05/05 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro
05/06 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
05/08 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
05/09 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
05/12 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
05/14 – London, UK @ The O2
05/15 – London, UK @ The O2
05/17 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
05/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
05/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
05/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
05/25 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
05/27 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
05/28 – Gliwice, PL @ Arena Gliwice
05/30 – Prague, CZ @ Arena
06/01 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
06/02 – Budapest, HU @ László Papp Budapest Sportaréna
06/04 – Belgrade, HR @ Stark Arena
06/06 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
06/08 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
06/09 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
06/11 – Rome, IT @ Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica
06/14 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
06/17 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Bloomfield Stadium
09/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/19 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion *
09/21 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple *
09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann *
09/25 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *
09/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
09/28 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
09/29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox
10/04 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House
10/06 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
10/08 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center *
10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *
10/14 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre *
10/15 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
10/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
* = w/ Weyes Blood