Nicki Minaj stirs controversy with Rosa Parks reference on new single “Yikes”: Stream

Nicki Minaj, photo via Instagram/@nickiminaj

If the latest row between Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill has you saying, “Yikes,” the Queen rapper has a new track just for you. Five months after “announcing” her “retirement” from music, Minaj has dropped a single called “Yikes” that appears to take aim at her former boyfriend — and has stirred controversy for an indelicate historical reference.

Minaj teased the low rumbling track on Instagram earlier this week, revealing a line that goes, “All you bitches Rosa Parks, uh-oh, get your ass up, uh.” Now, she may be telling people to “get up out my seat,” but using one of the most beloved figures of the civil rights movement to make the point wasn’t taken well. The Rosa and Raymond Parks Institute even told TMZ Parks would be offended by the line. Making matters worse, the tease was shared one day before what would have been Parks’ 107th birthday.



Reports came out that Minaj apologized for offending anyone and chalked up the cause célèbre to “bad timing.” However, Minaj herself said in an Instagram story she had “no clue anyone was mad. Don’t care.”

So the song arrived unchanged. And while there’s no intentional shade at Rosa Parks, there’s definitely some lines tossed at Mill. To recap, Minja and Mill butted heads when they ran into each other during a high-end shopping trip in West Hollywood. That was followed by a Twitter fight during which the former accused the latter of domestic abuse and beating his own sister. Mill also took shots at Minaj for defending her brother, Jelani Maraj, who was recently sentenced to 25 years to life for raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

On “Yikes”, Minaj raps, “Soon as niggas press you, boy, you throw up peace signs, yeah/ You don’t want that action, pull your cards, you decline, yeah.” That’s an apparent reference to Mill backing away from the mall altercation after her husband stepped forward, as well as Mill’s choice to squash a beef with Drake to feature him on “Going Bad”. Mill has a habit of tossing peace signs in photos, as well.

That said, Minaj did apologize for getting into the Twitter spat. Speaking during the Pollstar Live Conference in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, Minaj joked that she’d been “hacked.” “Don’t believe anything you saw,” she said. “The good old hack excuse.”

Joking aside, she continued (via Hollywood Life),

“Listen, it never fails. Every time I do it, five minutes later, I’m like, why the fuck did I…? Every single time. But it’s a good lesson in knowing how to master your anger and emotions. So every time I do that, I like give myself a talking to in my head, like, okay, you played yourself, you shouldn’t have did that. You learned your lesson again.”

It’s worth noting, however, that Minaj didn’t retract any of her abuse accusations nor apologize for the content of what she said — only that she regretted airing it out on Twitter. The tweets are all still active on her account as of this writing.

Anyway, here’s “Yikes”: