Nile, photo by Francesco Desmaele

Egypt-obsessed death metal act Nile will be heading on the “Vile Nilotic Rites II Tour” across North America this fall. The South Carolina band’s headlining trek spans regions of the United States., Canada, and Mexico.

It’s the second tour in support of 2019’s Vile Nilotic Rites — another brutal entry in Nile’s large library of Ancient Egypt-themed death metal.



The route starts on September 26th in Durham, North Carolina, and heads up the U.S. coastline into Canada. From there, Nile commence a two-week stretch across Canada before heading back to the States. The final leg hits the Midwest and Southeast, concluding at the Mexico Metal Fest in Monterrey on November 11th. See the full list of shows below.

“The members of Nile had such a blast with all of our Nile fans on the recent USA tour supporting the Vile Nilotic Rites album that we decided to hit it again!” guitarist Karl Sanders commented in a press release. “This time, we are going to include some new cities and venues in addition to the usual favorite stops across the states, and we are also going to include some time with our Canadian fans, culminating with a Gran Fiesta de Metale at the Mexico Metal Fest in Monterrey! We are sincerely looking forward to seeing all of you on tour!”

Tickets are on sale for select shows via Ticketmaster. Fans can also pick up tickets here.

Nile 2020 “Vile Nilotic Rites II” 2020 North American Tour Dates:

09/26 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

09/27 – Huntington, WV @ V Club

09/29 – Reading, PA @ Reverb

09/30 – Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

10/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

10/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

10/03 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (MA)

10/04 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

10/06 – Quebec City, QUE @ Imperial

10/07 – Montreal, QUE @ The Fairmount

10/08 – Ottawa, ON @ Brass Monkey

10/09 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

10/10 – London, ON @ Call the Office

10/11 – Sudbury, ON @ The Asylum

10/12 – Thunder Bay, @ ON Crocks

10/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

10/14 – Regina, SK @ The Exchange

10/15 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace

10/16 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room

10/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

10/19 – Victoria, BC @ Upstairs Cabaret

10/21 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

10/22 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

10/23 – Bend, OR @ Domino Room

10/24 – Sacramento CA @ Holy Diver

10/25 – Oakland CA @ Oakland Metro Operahouse

10/26 – Santa Ana CA @ The Observatory

10/27 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

10/28 – West Hollywood, Ca @ Whisky A Go Go

10/30 – Denver, CO @ Herman Hideaway

10/31 – Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove

11/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze

11/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miramar Theater

11/03 – Joliet, IL @ tTe Forge

11/04 – Detroit, MI @ Harpos

11/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Crafthouse

11/06 – New Bedford, MA @ The Vault Music Hall at Greasy

11/07 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

11/08 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

11/10 – Winter Park @ The Haven

11/11 – West Palm Beach @ Kelsey Theater

11/14 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Explanda De Los Sultanes