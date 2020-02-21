Egypt-obsessed death metal act Nile will be heading on the “Vile Nilotic Rites II Tour” across North America this fall. The South Carolina band’s headlining trek spans regions of the United States., Canada, and Mexico.
It’s the second tour in support of 2019’s Vile Nilotic Rites — another brutal entry in Nile’s large library of Ancient Egypt-themed death metal.
The route starts on September 26th in Durham, North Carolina, and heads up the U.S. coastline into Canada. From there, Nile commence a two-week stretch across Canada before heading back to the States. The final leg hits the Midwest and Southeast, concluding at the Mexico Metal Fest in Monterrey on November 11th. See the full list of shows below.
“The members of Nile had such a blast with all of our Nile fans on the recent USA tour supporting the Vile Nilotic Rites album that we decided to hit it again!” guitarist Karl Sanders commented in a press release. “This time, we are going to include some new cities and venues in addition to the usual favorite stops across the states, and we are also going to include some time with our Canadian fans, culminating with a Gran Fiesta de Metale at the Mexico Metal Fest in Monterrey! We are sincerely looking forward to seeing all of you on tour!”
Tickets are on sale for select shows via Ticketmaster. Fans can also pick up tickets here.
Nile 2020 “Vile Nilotic Rites II” 2020 North American Tour Dates:
09/26 – Durham, NC @ Motorco
09/27 – Huntington, WV @ V Club
09/29 – Reading, PA @ Reverb
09/30 – Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz
10/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland
10/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland
10/03 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (MA)
10/04 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
10/06 – Quebec City, QUE @ Imperial
10/07 – Montreal, QUE @ The Fairmount
10/08 – Ottawa, ON @ Brass Monkey
10/09 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
10/10 – London, ON @ Call the Office
10/11 – Sudbury, ON @ The Asylum
10/12 – Thunder Bay, @ ON Crocks
10/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre
10/14 – Regina, SK @ The Exchange
10/15 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace
10/16 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room
10/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
10/19 – Victoria, BC @ Upstairs Cabaret
10/21 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
10/22 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
10/23 – Bend, OR @ Domino Room
10/24 – Sacramento CA @ Holy Diver
10/25 – Oakland CA @ Oakland Metro Operahouse
10/26 – Santa Ana CA @ The Observatory
10/27 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
10/28 – West Hollywood, Ca @ Whisky A Go Go
10/30 – Denver, CO @ Herman Hideaway
10/31 – Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove
11/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze
11/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miramar Theater
11/03 – Joliet, IL @ tTe Forge
11/04 – Detroit, MI @ Harpos
11/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Crafthouse
11/06 – New Bedford, MA @ The Vault Music Hall at Greasy
11/07 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
11/08 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
11/10 – Winter Park @ The Haven
11/11 – West Palm Beach @ Kelsey Theater
11/14 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Explanda De Los Sultanes