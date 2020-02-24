No Age Announce New Album Goons Be Gone, Share “Turned to String”: Stream

No Age, photo by Kersti Jan Werdal

No Age are back with their first album in over two years. Due out on June 5th, Goons Be Gone follows up the band’s Snares Like a Haircut from 2018.

The forthcoming effort spans a total of 11 songs, boasting titles such as “Working Stiff Takes a Break”, “A Sigh Clicks”, “Head Sport Full Face”, and (my personal favorite) “Agitating Moss”. Goons Be Gone is described as the “most direct statement” from the duo of Randy Randall and Dean Spunt, as it taps into “their classic punk and indie to ever-evolving soundscapes.”



As an early listen for fans, No Age are sharing lead single “Turned to String”. The noisy and raw rock offering sees the Los Angeles group operating at full force. Hear it below.

Goons Be Gone Artwork:

Goons Be Gone Tracklist:

01. Sandalwood

02. Feeler

03. Smoothie

04. Working Stiff Takes a Break

05. War Dance

06. Toes in the Water

07. Turned to String

08. A Sigh Clicks

09. Puzzled

10. Head Sport Full Face

11. Agitating Moss