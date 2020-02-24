No Age Announce New Album Goons Be Gone, Share “Turned to String”: Stream

No Age are back with their first album in over two years. Due out on June 5th, Goons Be Gone follows up the band’s Snares Like a Haircut from 2018.
The forthcoming effort spans a total of 11 songs, boasting titles such as “Working Stiff Takes a Break”, “A Sigh Clicks”, “Head Sport Full Face”, and (my personal favorite) “Agitating Moss”. Goons Be Gone is described as the “most direct statement” from the duo of Randy Randall and Dean Spunt, as it taps into “their classic punk and indie to ever-evolving soundscapes.”
As an early listen for fans, No Age are sharing lead single “Turned to String”. The noisy and raw rock offering sees the Los Angeles group operating at full force. Hear it below.
Goons Be Gone Artwork:
Goons Be Gone Tracklist:
01. Sandalwood
02. Feeler
03. Smoothie
04. Working Stiff Takes a Break
05. War Dance
06. Toes in the Water
07. Turned to String
08. A Sigh Clicks
09. Puzzled
10. Head Sport Full Face
11. Agitating Moss