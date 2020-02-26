Norah Jones and Mavis Staples to Tour Together

Mavis Staples and Norah Jones

Norah Jones and Mavis Staples are teaming up for a US tour.

The joint dates kick off in May with dates in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California. They’ll then link back up in July for further dates along the Eastern Seaboard, including stops in Portland, Burlington, Brooklyn, and Baltimore.



Along with her dates with Staples, Jones is set to appear at the New Orleans Jazz Fest and Martha Vinyard’s Beach Road Weekend in the coming weeks.

Check out Jones’ full tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Norah Jones 2020 Tour Dates:

04/26 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest

05/10 – Spicewood, TX @ A Day in the Vines *

05/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Amphitheater *

05/14 – Tucson, AZ @ Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater *

05/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre *

05/16 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort *

05/20 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theatre *

05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

07/22 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *

07/23 – Burlington, VT @ Burlington Waterfront Park *

07/24 – Vineyard Haven, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

07/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn *

08/01 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

08/04 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion *

08/05 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC/Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center *

08/07 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival

* = w/ Mavis Staples

Listen to Jones and Staples’ recent collaborative single, “I’ll Be Gone”: