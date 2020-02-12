Oh Sees Announce North American Tour

Oh Sees, photo by Nina Corcoran

Garage rock titans Oh Sees will embark on a North American tour this fall. The trek comes in continued support of recent album Face Stabber, which the band meticulously broke down for Consequence of Sound in an exclusive feature back in August.

These new dates take place throughout the month of September and follow Oh Sees’ overseas trip in the UK and Europe. The itinerary lists shows in Portland, Cleveland, Toronto, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Albuquerque. There are also two-night stints planned in Seattle, Chicago, New York, Austin, and their hometown of San Francisco.



Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th on Ticketmaster. Once they sell out there, you can try your luck here.

Oh Sees 2020 Tour Dates:

05/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 Warehouse

05/15 – Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

05/16 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

05/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

05/18 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

05/19 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

05/21 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

05/22 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom (early)

05/23 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom (late)

07/05 – Lyon, FR @ Trasbordeur

07/07 – Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Siska

07/08 – Zagreb, HR @ Vintage Industrial Bar

07/09 – Budapest, HU @ Bankito Festival

07/11 – Erhurt, DE @ Stone from the Underground

07/12 – Gierle, BE @ Sjock Festival

07/14 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg

07/15 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Paradiso

07/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Welcome to the Village

07/18 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

09/01 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

09/02 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

09/04 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

09/06 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

09/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/16 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom

09/17 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/24 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

09/25 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

09/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar