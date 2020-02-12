Oh Sees Announce North American Tour

Garage rock titans Oh Sees will embark on a North American tour this fall. The trek comes in continued support of recent album Face Stabber, which the band meticulously broke down for Consequence of Sound in an exclusive feature back in August.
These new dates take place throughout the month of September and follow Oh Sees’ overseas trip in the UK and Europe. The itinerary lists shows in Portland, Cleveland, Toronto, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Albuquerque. There are also two-night stints planned in Seattle, Chicago, New York, Austin, and their hometown of San Francisco.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th on Ticketmaster. Once they sell out there, you can try your luck here.
Oh Sees 2020 Tour Dates:
05/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 Warehouse
05/15 – Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing
05/16 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
05/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
05/18 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
05/19 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
05/21 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
05/22 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom (early)
05/23 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom (late)
07/05 – Lyon, FR @ Trasbordeur
07/07 – Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Siska
07/08 – Zagreb, HR @ Vintage Industrial Bar
07/09 – Budapest, HU @ Bankito Festival
07/11 – Erhurt, DE @ Stone from the Underground
07/12 – Gierle, BE @ Sjock Festival
07/14 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg
07/15 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Paradiso
07/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Welcome to the Village
07/18 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
09/01 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
09/02 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
09/04 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/06 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
09/16 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom
09/17 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/24 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
09/25 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
09/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar