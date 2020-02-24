Orville Peck in "Queen of the Rodeo" music video

Canadian country star Orville Peck has shared a new music video for “Queen of the Rodeo”, a track from last year’s debut LP, Pony.

Directed by Austin Peters (Haim, Chvrches, Bastille), the eight-minute clip finds the masked singer crooning away as shots of rodeo cowboys merge with drag pageantry. In addition to cameos from model Tess Holiday and RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Louisiana Purchase, the clip also features an appearance from the song’s actual muse, First Nations community member and drag queen Thanks Jem.



In the “Queen of the Rodeo” visual, Thanks Jem finds herself entering a pageant with high hopes of letting loose her fears and taking the crown. About midway through the storyline, there’s an interlude where Jem sips a drink as she watches a TV performance of Peck, backdropped in Valentine’s Day red decorations, singing a special (and eerie) version of his track “Roses Are Falling”.

The beautifully shot video wraps with the caption, “For all the LGBTQ+ and two-spirit community members working and performing in rodeos, ranches, and roadhouses across North America.” In a press statement, Peck further talked about the song as an ode to dear friend:

“‘Queen of the Rodeo’ is a song about a drag queen friend of mine named Thanks Jem. Jem is a First Nations drag queen from Vancouver, BC and also the star of our video. She’s always fighting against perception and has a hard time fitting in with the other queens, but to me she has always been a star. The song and video are about allowing yourself to get out of your own way, beat your demons and crown yourself queen of the rodeo.”

Watch the video below.

The country artist has a string of North American tour dates ahead, kicking off on March 9th in Phoenix, then covering a healthy amount of ground in the States before wrapping on August 2nd in Montreal at the Osheaga Music Festival. Grab your tickets to all the dates here.

2020 Tour Dates:

03/09 – Phoenix, AZ @The Van Buren *

03/10 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre *

03/11 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

03/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly *

03/14 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall *

03/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

03/16-17 – Dripping Springs, TX @ Campfire Gathering at Camp Lucy

03/18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

03/19 – Luck, TX @ Luck Reunion

03/28 – Monterrey, MX @ Hellow Festival

04/07 – Seattle, WA @The Showbox †

04/08 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom †

04/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent †

04/14 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish †

04/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades †

04/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl †

04/18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/20 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts By the Bay (Stagecoach Spotlight) ‡

04/22 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre (Stagecoach Spotlight) ‡

04/23 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s (Stagecoach Spotlight) ‡§

04/25 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival

04/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^

04/29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater ^

04/30 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater ^

05/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Music Box Village ^

05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/15-17 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/23 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Arts & Music Festival

07/09 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/18-19 – Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival

07/31 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

* = w/ Teddy & The Rough Riders

† = w/ The Ruen Brothers

‡ = w/ Paul Cauthen

§ = w/ Tania Tucker

^ = w/ Emily Nenni