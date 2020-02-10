American Factory wins 2020 Academy Award for Best Documentary

Hail to the Chief, indeed: American Factory, the first film from Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, has won Best Documentary Feature Film at the 2020 Academy Awards for American Factory. Follow our complete winner’s list for an update on all the night’s victories.

American Factory chronicles the shuttering of a General Motors factory in Dayton, Ohio and the impact it hand on the local community. The documentary has been widely praised, with a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a Metacritic score of 86 out of 100.



Distributed by the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions in partnership with Netflix, the documentary was victorious over four other dynamite docs in The Cave, The Edge of Democracy, For Sama, and Honeyland.

This has clearly been a great night for the former POTUS. After all, in addition to his victory, many of his favorite films of 2019 are up for Academy Awards, including The Irishman, Parasite, Little Women, and Marriage Story.

Congrats to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind American Factory, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change. Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground’s first release. https://t.co/W4AZ68iWoY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 10, 2020