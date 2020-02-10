Menu
Oscars 2020: Barack Obama-backed American Factory wins Best Documentary Feature

Fact: America's 44th president is now partially responsible for an Academy Award-winning movie

on February 09, 2020, 9:18pm
American Factory wins 2020 Academy Award for Best Documentary

Hail to the Chief, indeed: American Factory, the first film from Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, has won Best Documentary Feature Film at the 2020 Academy Awards for American Factory. Follow our complete winner’s list for an update on all the night’s victories.

American Factory chronicles the shuttering of a General Motors factory in Dayton, Ohio and the impact it hand on the local community. The documentary has been widely praised, with a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a Metacritic score of 86 out of 100.

Distributed by the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions in partnership with Netflix, the documentary was victorious over four other dynamite docs in The Cave, The Edge of Democracy, For Sama, and Honeyland.

This has clearly been a great night for the former POTUS. After all, in addition to his victory, many of his favorite films of 2019 are up for Academy Awards, including The IrishmanParasiteLittle Women, and Marriage Story.

