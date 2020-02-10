Oscars 2020: Laura Dern wins Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story

Laura Dern in Marriage Story

Laura Dern has won Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Academy Awards for her performance as tough-as-nails lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story. Follow our complete winner’s list for an update on all the night’s victories.

A favorite going into the night, Dern topped a wealth of talent that included Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, Margot Robbie for Bombshell, and her Little Women co-star Florence Pugh. Watch Dern’s acceptance speech below.



Tonight’s win is a long time coming for Dern, who was previously nominated in this category back in 2015 for Wild. In 1992, she was also nominated for Best Actress for her role in Rambling Rose. This marked her first win.

In addition to showering love and thanks on her family and coworkers, Dern took a heartfelt moment to acknowledge her famous parents. “You know some say, ‘Never meet your heroes,’ but I say if you’re really blessed, you get them as your parents. I share this my acting heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You got game. I love you. Thank you all for this gift. This is the best birthday gift ever.” Indeed, Dern celebrated her 53rd birthday at midnight, surely dancing the night away with her new partner, Oscar.

Among the nights other big winners were Brad Pitt for Best Supporting Actor, Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor, and Renée Zellweger for Best Actress. Perhaps biggest of all, however, was the monumental sweep pulled off by Parasite. The film became the first non-English language feature to win Best Picture, while filmmaker Bong Joon-ho became only the second international filmmaker to take home Best Director. The movie also scored trophies for Best Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. Check out a list of all the winners and performances here.

It’s been a hell of a year for Dern. In 2019, the actress also co-starred in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women and Hans Peter Molland’s Cold Pursuit. She also appeared in the second season of HBO’s hit series Big Little Lies.

As of now, Dern has no projects lined up for 2020, though she will be appear in the next Jurassic Park sequel due out 2021. Joining her in evading all sorts of prehistoric creatures will be original co-stars Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.