Sunday saw all of Hollywood gather for the 92nd Academy Awards. There were a number of landmark moments, from Brad Pitt winning his first-ever Oscar for acting for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, to Parasite becoming the first international film to win Best Picture, to legendary cinematography Roger Deakins winning just his second Oscar ever for 1917.
Other winners included Laura Dern, who nabbed Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story. Brad Pitt took home his first acting trophy for his supporting role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Renée Zellweger completed her Judy sweep for taking home Best Actress, while Joaquin Phoenix did the same by becoming the second Joker to win Best Actor for… well, Joker.
In a pair of dark horse victories, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite won both Best Director for Bong and Best Picture. The movie was the first South Korean film ever nominated for an award, and also took home Best Screenplay (for Bong alongside Jin Won Han) and Best International Feature Film.
Find the full list of winners from the 2020 Oscars ahead.
In addition to the prizes, there were a few highlight musical performances as well. Janelle Monáe opened the ceremony with a performance that included the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood theme and a reworking of her song “Come Alive (The War of the Roses)” from 2010’s The ArchAndroid that celebrated the year in film. Billy Porter also joined in to sing Elton John’s classic “I’m Still Standing”. Watch the replay below, and get tickets to all of Monáe’s upcoming shows here.
John himself also took the stage to sing his Rocketman piece “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”. Not long after his performance, he and his partner, Bernie Taupin won the Best Original Song Oscar. The iconic English rocker is currently on his farewell tour, and you can grab your concert tickets here.
Near the end of the show, our 2018 Rookie of the Year and 2019 Artist of the Year Billie Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas took the stage together. Though many hoped they’d debut their new James Bond theme song, the pair covered The Beatles’ “Yesterday” during the In Memoriam segment. Watch their wonderful rendition below, and catch Eilish on tour this summer by getting tickets here.
The biggest head-scratching moment of the evening, however, had to be the unannounced appearance by surprise appearance from Eminem. During a celebration of past Best Original Song nominees, Em and a full orchestra rose from the stage for a performance of the 2003 winner in the category, “Lose Yourself” from 8 Mile. Why exactly an 18-year-old song was chosen for the spotlight is anyone’s guess, but you can watch the replay below.
Best Picture:
Parasite
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Director:
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Best Actor:
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress:
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Best Supporting Actor:
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Best Supporting Actress:
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Original Screenplay:
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Joker, Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Best International Feature Film:
Parasite
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Best Documentary Feature Film:
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Documentary Short:
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
In the Absence
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Animated Feature Film:
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Best Animated Short Film:
Hair Love
Dcera (Daughter)
Kitbull
Mémorable
Sister
Best Live Action Short Film:
The Neighbors’ Window
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
A Sister
Saria
Best Original Score:
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
1917, Thomas Newman
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Best Original Song:
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Elton John & Bernie Taupin, Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You” – Diane Warren, Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” – Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Frozen 2
“Stand Up” – Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Randy Newman, Toy Story 4
Best Production Design:
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Nancy Haigh & Barbara Ling
The Irishman, Regina Graves & Bob Shaw
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent
1917, Dennis Gassner & Lee Sandales
Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun
Best Cinematography:
1917, Roger Deakins
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
Best Costume Design:
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
The Irishman, Christopher Peterson and Sandy Powell
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Best Film Editing:
Ford v Ferrari, Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Jinmo Yang
Best Sound Mixing:
1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Sound Editing:
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Visual Effects:
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917