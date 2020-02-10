92nd Academy Awards

Sunday saw all of Hollywood gather for the 92nd Academy Awards. There were a number of landmark moments, from Brad Pitt winning his first-ever Oscar for acting for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, to Parasite becoming the first international film to win Best Picture, to legendary cinematography Roger Deakins winning just his second Oscar ever for 1917.

Other winners included Laura Dern, who nabbed Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story. Brad Pitt took home his first acting trophy for his supporting role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Renée Zellweger completed her Judy sweep for taking home Best Actress, while Joaquin Phoenix did the same by becoming the second Joker to win Best Actor for… well, Joker.



In a pair of dark horse victories, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite won both Best Director for Bong and Best Picture. The movie was the first South Korean film ever nominated for an award, and also took home Best Screenplay (for Bong alongside Jin Won Han) and Best International Feature Film.

Find the full list of winners from the 2020 Oscars ahead.

In addition to the prizes, there were a few highlight musical performances as well. Janelle Monáe opened the ceremony with a performance that included the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood theme and a reworking of her song “Come Alive (The War of the Roses)” from 2010’s The ArchAndroid that celebrated the year in film. Billy Porter also joined in to sing Elton John’s classic “I’m Still Standing”. Watch the replay below, and get tickets to all of Monáe’s upcoming shows here.

John himself also took the stage to sing his Rocketman piece “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”. Not long after his performance, he and his partner, Bernie Taupin won the Best Original Song Oscar. The iconic English rocker is currently on his farewell tour, and you can grab your concert tickets here.

Near the end of the show, our 2018 Rookie of the Year and 2019 Artist of the Year Billie Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas took the stage together. Though many hoped they’d debut their new James Bond theme song, the pair covered The Beatles’ “Yesterday” during the In Memoriam segment. Watch their wonderful rendition below, and catch Eilish on tour this summer by getting tickets here.

The biggest head-scratching moment of the evening, however, had to be the unannounced appearance by surprise appearance from Eminem. During a celebration of past Best Original Song nominees, Em and a full orchestra rose from the stage for a performance of the 2003 winner in the category, “Lose Yourself” from 8 Mile. Why exactly an 18-year-old song was chosen for the spotlight is anyone’s guess, but you can watch the replay below.

Best Picture:

Parasite

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Director:

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Best Actor:

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress:

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Best Supporting Actor:

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Best Supporting Actress:

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Original Screenplay:

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

1917, Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Joker, Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Best International Feature Film:

Parasite

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Best Documentary Feature Film:

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Documentary Short:

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone

In the Absence

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Animated Feature Film:

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Best Animated Short Film:

Hair Love

Dcera (Daughter)

Kitbull

Mémorable

Sister

Best Live Action Short Film:

The Neighbors’ Window

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

A Sister

Saria

Best Original Score:

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

1917, Thomas Newman

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Best Original Song:

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Elton John & Bernie Taupin, Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You” – Diane Warren, Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” – Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Frozen 2

“Stand Up” – Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Randy Newman, Toy Story 4

Best Production Design:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Nancy Haigh & Barbara Ling

The Irishman, Regina Graves & Bob Shaw

Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent

1917, Dennis Gassner & Lee Sandales

Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun

Best Cinematography:

1917, Roger Deakins

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

Best Costume Design:

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

The Irishman, Christopher Peterson and Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Best Film Editing:

Ford v Ferrari, Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker

The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Parasite, Jinmo Yang

Best Sound Mixing:

1917

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Sound Editing:

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Visual Effects:

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917