Oscars 2020 In Memoriam segment omits Luke Perry, Sid Haig, Cameron Boyce

Sid Haig in 3 From Hell (Lionsgate), Luke Perry, and Cameron Boyce (photo via Wiki Commons)

Just as there are always a few snubs in awards shows’ nominations, there tends to be a few omissions in the ever-present In Memoriam packages. While the 2020 Oscars partially covered for its lack of diversity with the Parasite Sweep, it couldn’t conceal the fact that a number of names were missing from the ceremony’s remembrance of Hollywood heroes lost over the last year.

While NBA legend and Academy Award-winning writer of the animated short Dear Basketball Kobe Bryant was mentioned alongside the recently departed film icon Kirk Douglas, some other long-time cinematic stars were absent. Luke Perry, who passed away unexpectedly after suffering a stroke early last year, wasn’t included in the Oscars’ video. The lack of Perry’s presence during the In Memoriam video was particularly noticeable, as his last feature appearance was in the 10-times-nominated and two-time winner Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.



Also missing was Sig Haig, the legendary genre actor who frequently worked alongside Rob Zombie. Haig died in September after suffering a fall at home. 20-year-old Cameron Boyce, the star of Disney’s Descendants franchise who passed away in July from complications of epilepsy, was also omitted from the Oscars In Memoriam.

All three actors appeared on the lengthier In Memoriam section of the Academy Awards’ website, a frequent occurrence for those who don’t make it to the broadcast segment. However, Orson Bean, the 91-year-old veteran comic actor who was struck and killed by a car just three days before the ceremony, was left off both the televised In Memoriam and the website listing.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas provided the musical accompaniment to the televised In Memoriam by performing a cover of The Beatles’ “Yesterday”. Watch it below.