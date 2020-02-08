2020 Oscar nominations revealed: See the full list

Joker (Warner Bros.)

The nominees for the 2020 Academy Awards have been revealed. Now in its 92nd year, the annual awards show honors cinematic achievements in the film industry. This year’s gala is set for Sunday, February 9th, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Once again, the Academy has opted out of having another host.

Stop laughing: Todd Phillips’ Joker dominated the entire slate with a whopping 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Score, Best Cinematography, and many more. Quite a coup for the comic book movie.



Right behind Gotham’s Clown Prince is Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, and Sam Mendes’ 1917, which all racked up 10 nominations each, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Screenplay nods.

Other features that fared well include Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, and James Mangold’s Ford vs. Ferrari. Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite managed to nab both Best Picture and Best International Feature Film.

The same could be said for Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, which was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay. However, Gerwig was notably absent from the Best Director category, which has already drawn ire.

A few other major snubs include The Farewell’s Awkwafina for Best Actress, The Irishman‘s Robert De Niro for Best Actor, Hustlers’ Jennifer Lopez for Best Actress, Dolemite Is My Name’s Eddie Murphy for Best Actor, Frozen 2 for Best Animated Feature, Apollo 11 for Best Documentary Feature, and any and all nods for Uncut Gems despite winning over multiple critics’ circles across the board.

It’s also a very white slate with only three nominations for artists of color: Cynthia Erivo for Best Actress in Harriet and also for Original Song alongside Joshuah Brian Campbell, in addition to Barack Obama with a Best Documentary nomination for producing American Factory.

And much to the dismay of many horror hounds out there, prior Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o did not return with a Best Actress nomination for Us, while Ari Aster’s Midsommar was similarly ignored. Having said that, The Lighthouse did manage to nab a Best Cinematography nomination, which was by proxy A24’s sole nomination. Unreal.

The full list of nominees can be found below. Stay tuned to Consequence of Sound for more coverage of the 2020 Academy Awards.

Best Picture:

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director:

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Best Actor:

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress:

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor:

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress:

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Original Screenplay:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

1917, Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han

Best Adapted Screenplay:

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Best International Feature Film:

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Best Documentary Feature Film:

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Documentary Short:

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Animated Feature Film:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Animated Short Film:

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Mémorable

Sister

Best Live Action Short Film:

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

A Sister

Saria

Best Original Score:

1917, Thomas Newman

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best Original Song:

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Elton John & Bernie Taupin, Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You” – Diane Warren, Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” – Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Frozen 2

“Stand Up” – Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Randy Newman, Toy Story 4

Best Production Design:

The Irishman, Regina Graves & Bob Shaw

Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Nancy Haigh & Barbara Ling

1917, Dennis Gassner & Lee Sandales

Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun

Best Cinematography:

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

1917, Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

Best Costume Design:

The Irishman, Christopher Peterson and Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

Best Film Editing:

The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker

Ford v Ferrari, Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Parasite, Jinmo Yang

Best Sound Mixing:

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Sound Editing:

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Visual Effects:

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917