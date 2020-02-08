Oscars 2020: How to Watch, Who’s Performing, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Oscars 2020

The 2020 Academy Awards take place on Sunday, February 9th. Below, you’ll find information on how and where to watch the ceremony, who is performing, who is nominated, and everything else you may need to know. Then, stay tuned to Consequence of Sound for complete Oscars 2020 coverage, including postings on the night’s big winners and must-see performances. And if you don’t happen to be in front of a TV screen, be sure to download our mobile app (IOS, Android) to stay up to date on the latest Oscars updates.

What Time are the Oscars on?

The main Oscars 2020 telecast will broadcast live on ABC beginning on Sunday, February 9th at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. The ceremony is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.



Red carpet coverage will occur earlier in the day beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT. The Academy Awards official Twitter account will stream the proceedings live, in addition to airings on Entertainment Tonight Online and the E! network. ABC will air its own pre-red carpet coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m.ET / 2:30 p.m. PT, with its Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From the Red Carpet starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

How to Watch the Oscars?

The Oscars are being shown live on ABC, as well as on ABC’s website via cable providers, and digital TV services such as Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV Now, and YouTube TV. Additionally, you can stream the Oscars red carpet arrivals on the Academy Awards official Twitter account.

Who is Hosting the Oscars? Who is Presenting?

For the second year in a row, the Academy is forgoing a host for the ceremony. Instead, the following celebrities are slated to present awards in the 24 categories: Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad,Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Tom Hanks, Salma Hayek, Oscar Isaac, Mindy Kaling. Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Chris Rock, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Taika Waititi, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig, and Rebel Wilson.

Who is Performing at the Oscars?

Confirmed Oscars 2020 performers include all those nominated for Best Original Song: Cynthia Erivo for “Stand Up” from Harriet; Elton John for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman; Idina Menzel and Aurora for “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II; Chrissy Metz for “I’m Standing with You” from Breakthrough; Randy Newman for “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4.

Also confirmed are both Billie Eilish and Janelle Monáe for TBD performances. Perhaps the Grammy-sweeping Eilish will debut her new James Bond theme?

Stop laughing: Todd Phillips’ Joker dominated the entire slate with a whopping 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Score, Best Cinematography, and many more. Quite a coup for the comic book movie.

Right behind Gotham’s Clown Prince is our Filmmaker of the Year Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, and Sam Mendes’ 1917, which all racked up 10 nominations each, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Screenplay nods.

Other features that fared well include Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, and James Mangold’s Ford vs. Ferrari. Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite managed to nab both Best Picture and Best International Feature Film.

Best Picture nominees include Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Parasite.

Best Director nominees include Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Todd Phillips for Joker, Sam Mendes for 1917, and Bong Joon-ho for Parasite. Read our Filmmaker of the Year interview with Quentin Tarantino and watch our one-on-one video interview with Sam Mendes.

See the complete list of nominees for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress below. Head here to see the remainder of the nominees, ranging from Best Original/Adapted Screenplay to Best Cinematography and many more.

Best Picture:

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director:

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Best Actor:

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress:

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor:

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress:

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Oscars So White (Again)?

Lack of diversity once again haunts the Oscars. Of the 20 nominees in the acting categories, only one — Cynthia Ervio for Harriet — is a person of color. Awkwafina, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical, was notably snubbed of a nomination, as were other popular candidates like Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o, Eddie Murphy, and Jamie Foxx.

Meanwhile, five men made up the nominees for Best Director, even though there were plenty of worthy females filmmakers like Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), and Alma Har’el (Honey Boy).

Issa Rae, who announced this year’s nominees alongside John Cho, threw some not so subtle shade the Academy’s way. “Congratulations to these men,” she remarked after announcing the Best Director category.