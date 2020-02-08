Oscars’ Best Original Songs Playlist Airing on Consequence of Sound Radio

Oscars 2020 Consequence of Sound Radio Playlist: Isaac Hayes, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, and Bruce Springsteen

It’s Oscar season, when cinema fans celebrate the best movies from the last year. While the focus seems to be on the once-again overly male, overly white nominees vying for some of the night’s top prizes, there’s quite a range of talent up for Best Original Song.



Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo are nominated for their Harriet track “Stand Up”, while the perennially nominated Diane Warren will have her 11th chance at Academy Award gold thanks to “I’m Standing with You” from Breakthrough. Joining them in the race are Randy Newman (“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4), Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (“Into the Unknown” from Frozen II), and Elton John and Bernie Taupin for their Rocketman single “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”.

One of these tracks will enter the pantheon of Best Original Song Academy Award winners, joining some pretty prestigious company. In anticipation of the new winner, Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn will revisit some of the past honorees with an exclusive Oscars’ Greatest Hits Playlist.

Spanning 12 songs and five decades, the playlist highlights the biggest hits from some of history’s greatest films. Listen along to feel Berlin “Take My Breath Away”, walk beside Bruce Springsteen along the “Streets of Philadelphia”, and watch the “Skyfall” with Adele. A Star Is Born, Top Gun, Dirty Dancing, and even The Muppets are all represented in this collection of classic cinematic songs.

CoS Radio's Oscars' Greatest Hits Playlist airs on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT, with a rebroadcast right before the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9th at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.

For more on the 92nd Academy Awards, be sure to stay tuned for all our Oscars 2020 coverage!