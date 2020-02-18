Ottawa Bluesfest 2020 Lineup: Rage Against the Machine, Alanis Morissette, King Crimson, and Blink-182

Blink 182 (Philip Cosores), Rage Against the Machine, Alanis Morrissette (Coroses) to play Ottawa Bluesfest 2020

Ottawa Bluesfest has revealed its 2020 lineup. The second largest music festival in all of North America, Bluefest runs July 9th-19th at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa, Ontario.

This year’s lineup boasts Rage Against the Machine, Blink-182, Alanis Morissette, The National, King Crimson, Garbage, Tash Sultana, Dashboard Confessional, Sharon Van Etten, Cat Power, DJ Shadow, The New Pornographers, Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew performing Talking Heads’ Remain In Light, Deltron 3030, Lil Tecca, Nelly, and Ezra Furman.



Also confirmed are Jack Johnson, Boys II Men, Vance Joy, 6LACK, Billy Talent, Brandy Clark, Arrest Development, The Barr Brothers, Joan Osborne, Barns Courtney, Durand Jones & The Indications, Protoje, DUCKWRTH, Patrick Watson, Charlotte Day Wilson, and Matt Maeson, among others. See the 2020 lineup poster below.

Tickets to Ottawa Bluesfest 2020 go on sale February 20th via the festival’s website.