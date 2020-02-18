Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2020 North American Tour, Seeks Medical Treatments

Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall

Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his entire 2020 North American tour, which had already been rescheduled from last year. The metal legend will instead use the time to seek medical treatment in Europe, following his recent revelation that he’s battling Parkinson’s disease.

The cancellation comes after Ozzy had hinted that he may not be able to commit to the dates in recent interviews. At the Grammys red carpet, he said he’d only tour if he was “well enough” to take the stage.



Now, with ticket-holders speculating whether or not the North American trek was going to take place, Ozzy and his team have made the decision to scrap the tour so he wouldn’t have to cancel shows midway into the run. In a statement, Ozzy explained as follows:

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shit year. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.

I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

Osbourne was originally going to embark on this leg of his “No More Tours 2” trek in May of 2019, but scrapped those plans when he fell at home, dislodging metal rods that had been inserted into his body years earlier after an ATV accident. The dates were rescheduled to begin in late May of 2020, with Marilyn Manson providing support. Now, the North American leg is outright canceled.

Last month, Ozzy Osbourne revealed to Good Morning America that he was battling Parkinson’s disease. More recently, he told the Los Angeles Times that he was actually diagnosed with the condition back in 2003.

As of now, Ozzy is still scheduled to tour Europe with support from Judas Priest this fall. That leg of the tour has already been rescheduled twice.

Refunds are available at the original point of purchase, and current ticket-holders will have first access to tickets if and when a new tour is announced.

While he won’t be touring in the immediate future, Ozzy will still release a new solo album this Friday, February 21st. The LP, Ordinary Man, is Ozzy’s first solo effort in 10 years, and features guest contributions from Elton John, Slash, Tom Morello, and Post Malone. His backing band throughout the album includes Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith.

Ozzy Osbourne 2020 Tour Dates:

05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

05/29 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center ^

05/31 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union ^

06/02 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

06/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^

06/06 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium ^

06/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion ^

06/13 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion ^

06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ^

06/18 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre ^

06/20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^

06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena ^

06/24 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater ^

06/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^

06/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena ^

07/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre (Summerfest) ^

07/03 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^

07/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

07/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena ^

07/11 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome ^

07/15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

07/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^

07/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^

07/25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

07/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

07/29 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

07/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena ^

10/23 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena *

10/25 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro *

10/28 – London, UK @ The O2 *

10/31 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena *

10/02 – Manchester, UK @ Arena *

11/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena *

11/08 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena *

11/11 – Dortmund, DE @ Westfalenhalle *

11/13 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena *

11/16 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle *

11/19 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena *

11/22 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Arena *

11/24 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion *

11/26 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle *

11/28 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena *

11/30 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena *

12/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena *

12/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena *

12/07 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena *

^ = with Marilyn Manson

* = with Judas Priest