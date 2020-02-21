Ozzy Osbourne Shares Long-Awaited New Solo Album Ordinary Man: Stream

Ozzy Osbourne, via SRO PR

It’s been a rough year for Ozzy Osbourne, but the Prince of Darkness is back with a new album, Ordinary Man — his first solo LP in 10 years, following 2010’s Scream.

Ozzy canceled all of his tour dates in 2019 due to a serious fall at home, and recently revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease back in 2003. Despite his health setbacks, Ozzy managed to hit the studio with an interesting cast of musicians last year.



Working with producer Andrew Watt on a guest vocal on Post Malone’s song “Take What You Want” got the creative juices flowing for Ordinary Man. Watt ended up producing and playing guitar on the metal icon’s album, teaming up with Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith to serve as Ozzy’s backing band and co-songwriters.

Listen to The Opus – Ozzy Osbourne via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher

Fans were introduced to the album with the song “Under the Graveyard”, which was accompanied by a cinematic music video. Subsequent singles include “Straight to Hell” (featuring Slash), the title track “Ordinary Man” (featuring Elton John), and “It’s a Raid” (featuring Post Malone).

Ozzy did manage to perform “Take What You Want” with Post Malone at the latter’s Los Angeles concert in November, and again a few days later at the American Music Awards. However, he recently had to cancel his entire 2020 North American tour, which had already been rescheduled from last year. Instead, Ozzy will head to Switzerland for medical treatments, as he is still recovering from last year’s fall and continuing to contend with Parkinson’s.

Listen to Ozzy’s Ordinary Man in the players below.

Ordinary Man Artwork:

Ordinary Man Tracklist:

01. Straight to Hell (feat. Slash)

02. All My Life

03. Goodbye

04. Ordinary Man (feat. Elton John)

05. Under the Graveyard

06. Eat Me

07. Today Is the End

08. Scary Little Green Men (feat. Tom Morello)

09. Holy for Tonight

10. It’s a Raid (feat. Post Malone)

11. Take What You Want (feat. Post Malone)