Pantha Du Prince announces new album Conference of Trees, shares “Pius in Tacet”: Stream

Pantha Du Prince, photo by Stephan Abry

Pantha Du Prince (aka Henrik Weber) has announced a new album called Conference of Trees, due out March 6th via Modern Recordings. Today, the experimental artist gives listeners a taste of the LP with the single “Pius in Tacet”.

Conference of Trees marks the German electronic musician’s first in four years, following 2016’s The Triad. The album works to answer a long-asked question: what does it sound like when trees communicate? As a press release explains, “As the natural instruments are layered atop each other, an electronic beat creeps in, as if to symbolize a human attempt at inter-forest communication.”



It also marks a new chapter for Panta Du Prince, one with less emphasis on electronic noise, moving more toward organic sonic elements, such as wooden instruments he created himself. For the recording process, the musician enlisted percussionists Håkon Stene and Bendik Hovik Kjeldsberg (The Bell Laboratory), Manuel Chittka (Jungstötter), and jazz musician Friedrich Paravicini (Lou Reed, Robert Wilson).

In a press statement, Weber spoke on the album’s sonic shift, explaining, “Spending so much time in front of the computer and working with electronic machines started feeling a bit bleak to me. I wanted to find a way to spend more time outdoors and to legitimize it with art.”

The new single “Pius in Tacet” takes that tactile approach, built upon a sonic dialogue between woodblocks and xylophones. The tones are soft yet distinct, galloping in soft steps, slowly infiltrated by a hissing electronic beat. The song comes equipped with a music video, featuring masked bodies moving through wide patches of deep wilderness.

Stream Pantha Du Princes’s “Pius in Tacet” below, followed by the full LP’s artwork and tracklist. Pre-orders are already up and running.

Conference of Trees Artwork:

Conference of Trees Tracklist:

01. Approach in a Breeze

02. Transparent Tickle Shining Glace

03. Holding the Oak

04. When We Talk

05. Roots Making Family

06. The Crown Territory

07. Supernova Space Time Drift

08. Silentium Larix

09. Pius in Tacet

10. Lichtung