Parkway Drive Announce Tour With Hatebreed, Knocked Loose, and Fit for a King

Parkway Drive have big plans for 2020. The Australian metal band just announced a major North American headlining tour with A-list support from Hatebreed, Knocked Loose and Fit for a King.

“USA and Canada, the time has finally arrived! This tour has literally been years in the making,” Parkway Drive vocalist Winston McCall said in a statement. “You wanted to see the full Parkway Drive show, this is it. Full production, full set, stacked line up, no excuses.”



He added, “We have been waiting, building, grinding for so long to give you guys the chance to experience this event in its full, uncompromising entirety and ladies and gentlemen, that moment has arrived,. You think you know what’s coming, you think you know what we are capable of, be warned. Up until this point, you have only scratched the surface. This is just the beginning. We’ll see you soon. Be ready.”

Tickets for the upcoming tour will go on sale this Friday, February 21st, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can also pick up tickets here.

Parkway Drive also announced that the soundtrack to their new documentary, Viva The Underdogs, will arrive on March 27th. The soundtrack will feature 11 live tracks recorded at the band’s 2019 performance at Germany’s Wacken festival, as well as three studio songs recorded in German: “Vice Grip,” “The Void” and “Shadow Boxing”. The band also just released a live video for “Wild Eyes,” which you can watch below.

Last week, Hatebreed released their first new song in four years, “When the Blade Drops.” Listen to the tune here. The band will release a new album later this year.

See the full list of dates below, and watch our video interview with Parkway Drive singer Winston McCall above.

Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, Knocked Loose, and Fit for a King 2020 Tour Dates:

08/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

08/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

08/24 – Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair

08/26 – Broomfield, CO @ 1stBank Center

08/28 – St Paul, MN @ Myth Live

08/29 – Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena

08/30 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

09/01 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

09/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

09/04 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (Outdoors)

09/05 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

09/07 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

09/09 – Trenton, NJ @ CURE Insurance Arena

09/10 – Baltimore, MD @ UMBC Event Center

09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

09/14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/17 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory