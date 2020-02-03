Pearl Jam debut new song “River Cross” in Super Bowl commercial: Stream

Pearl Jam

If you paid close enough attention to Verizon’s Super Bowl commercial, then you heard the latest preview of Pearl Jam’s upcoming album Gigaton. The band’s as-yet-unreleased track “River Cross” soundtracked a 60-second spot called “The Amazing Things 5G Won’t Do”. Watch it below.

Also of note, the ad is narrated by Harrison Ford, marking the first the actor has done a commercial voiceover.



“River Cross” marks our second taste of Pearl Jam’s Gigaton ahead of the album’s March 27th release. Previously, the band released “Dance of the Clairvoyants” as the lead single.

Perhaps next year, Pearl Jam can actually take the stage as Super Bowl Halftime performers. Until then, you’re best chance to see them live is when they head out on the road this spring for a North American tour.