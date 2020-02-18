Pearl Jam Unleash New Single “Superblood Wolfmoon”: Stream

Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips

Good news for fans of Pearl Jam who live in the Arctic Circle or who suffer from Nyctophobia: no longer do you need to go outside at night and point your phone at the moon in order to hear the band’s latest single, “Superblood Wolfmoon”. The Seattle rockers have uploaded the latest single from their upcoming album Gigaton to YouTube, and you can stream it from the comfort of your warm living room via the player below.

A lively rocker about a relationship lost, “Superblood Wolfmoon” was initially made available to fans who downloaded the band’s mobile app and pointed their phone at the moon.



“Superblood Wolfmoon” serves as the second single off Gigaton, following “Dance of the Clairvoyants”. Speaking of which, have you seen the video for “Dance of the Clairvoyants”, which marked Pearl Jam’s first such visual in seven years?

Gigaton arrives officially on March 27th and will be supported by a North American arena tour this spring. Fans can purchase tickets to the upcoming dates via Ticketmaster.