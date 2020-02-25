Perfume Genius Announces New Album Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, Shares “Describe”: Stream

Perfume Genius, photo by Camille Vivier

Perfume Genius has announced a new album called Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, due out May 15th through Matador. It’s his fifth full-length to date, following 2017’s well received No Shape.

The forthcoming collection sees the musician born Mike Hadreas again teaming up with producer Blake Mills (Fiona Apple, Alabama Shakes). Its 13 tracks were recorded in Los Angeles, where Hadreas and longtime partner/collaborator Alan Wyffels have resided for the last three years.



According to a statement, Set My Heart on Fire Immediately “explores and subverts concepts of masculinity and traditional roles,” while also playing with “themes of love, sex, memory and the body.” Hadreas elaborated, saying,

“I wanted to feel more open, more free and spiritually wild, and I’m in a place now where those feelings are very close — but it can border on being unhinged. I wrote these songs as a way to be more patient, more considered — to pull at all these chaotic threads hovering around me and weave them in to something warm, thoughtful and comforting.”

As an early look at the new full-length, Perfume Genius has unboxed a lead single dubbed “Describe”. The track originally began as a “really somber ballad,” but eventually turned into “this beast of a song,” per Hadreas. “I started writing about when you are in such a dark place that you don’t even remember what goodness is or what anything feels like. And so, the idea was having someone describe that to you, because you forgot or can’t get to it.”

Check out “Describe” below via its official video, helmed by Hadreas himself. It features choreographer Kate Wallich’s dance company The YC.

Set My Heart on Fire Immediately is available for pre-order now. In support of the album, Perfume Genius will tour North America with Tame Impala. Find your concert tickets here.

Perfume Genius 2020 Tour Dates:

05/29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

05/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum #

05/31 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

06/02 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

06/03 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre #

06/05 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

06/06 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

06/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

06/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena #

06/11 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena #

06/12 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center #

06/14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

07/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #

07/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center #

07/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center #

07/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center #

07/23 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center #

07/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

07/25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

07/28 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena #

07/30 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center #

08/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena #

08/03 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center #

08/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

08/07 – Goerge, WA @ The Gorge #

# = w/ Tame Impala

Set My Heart on Fire Immediately Artwork:

Set My Heart on Fire Immediately Tracklist:

01. Whole Life

02. Describe

03. Without You

04. Jason

05. Leave

06. On the Floor

07. Your Body Changes Everything

08. Moonbend

09. Just A Touch

10. Nothing At All

11. One More Try

12. Some Dream

13. Borrowed Light