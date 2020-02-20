Pete Davidson Plays the Lovable Degenerate in Big Time Adolescence Trailer: Watch

Pete Davidson in Big Time Adolscence

After a successful run at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019, the film Big Time Adolescence starring Pete Davidson has landed at Hulu, and shared its first official trailer.

The preview gives insight into the story of a high school student (American Vandal’s Griffin Gluck) who falls under the guidance of a seemingly unambitious college dropout (Davidson). What results is some precarious situations, everywhere between home tattoos and high-school party weed dealings. It also comes equipped lines from Davidson’s character like, “When you get older you realize that’s kinda all life is: Just a bunch of scribbles and dicks and violence, all in a void.”



Written and directed by Jason Orley, additional cast includes Sydney Sweeney, Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker, Thomas Barbusca, Emily Arlook, Oona Laurence, and Jon Cryer.

Watch the Big Time Adolescence trailer ahead. The movie hits select theaters on March 13th before premiering on Hulu on March 20th.

Meanwhile, the Saturday Night Live comedian is also set to star in Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island, which will premiere at SXSW next month. You will have to sign a $1 million dollar non-disclosure agreement to attend (just kidding).