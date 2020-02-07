Phantogram announce new album Ceremony, share “Pedestal”: Stream

Phantogram, photo by Shervin Lainez

Phantogram have announced their new album. Entitled Ceremony, it’s due out on March 6th via Republic Records. Below, take a listen to the lead single, “Pedestal”.

Ceremony follows Phantogram’s 2016 LP Three and marks the group’s fourth album overall. Written and produced entirely in Los Angeles, the duo of Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter split the creative process between a week at Rancho de la Luna studio and at Barthel’s new home studio, Harmonie West.



Largely influenced by the passing of Barthel’s sister, the album “marks a rebirth and embodies a dark, but hopeful, chapter for the band,” according to a press release. “Ceremony is what Phantogram is to us. Everyone has their own ceremony and they don’t have to relate to anyone else’s,” Barthel explains, “but Phantogram is our ceremony: our process, our ritual. Playing shows is our ceremony for everyone. And for us.”

The new single “Pedestal” harnesses deep heavy beats with pop-precise synths, moving like a fluid machine. Above it, Barthel’s voice weaves through the verses, breaking into an airy soprano that beams through the chorus as she sings “Cause I was in love with you/ Is that what you’re supposed to do/ When I put you on this pedestal.”

The 11-track Ceremony also includes previously revealed singles “Mister Impossible”, “Into Happiness”, and “In a Spiral”, which were released throughout 2019.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ceremony Artwork:

Ceremony Tracklist:

01. Dear God

02. In A Spiral

03. Into Happiness

04. Pedestal

05. Love Me Now

06. Let Me Down

07. News Today

08. Mister Impossible

09. Glowing

10. Gaunt Kids

11. Ceremony