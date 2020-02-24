Philadelphia Street Named After The Roots

The Roots

The Roots now have their very own street. In honor of the legendary group, a section of a road in their hometown of Philadelphia has been renamed as “The Avenue of The Roots.”

Group co-founder and Fallon bandleader Questlove took to Instagram to share the news of the sign’s renaming, writing,



“Welp this is very Philly: technically we were supposed to wait for the vote and then like in May come Picnic Time we’d have an unveiling w confetti & kool aid lol but cats was like “NOAP!!! WE FINNA PUT THIS JAWN UP NOW!!!!! really awesome to see the place we honed our skills and craft embrace us like this.”

Questlove’s note went on to explain that the idea to rename the stretch of road on East Passyunk Avenue below South Street was a resolution introduced last Thursday by City Council by Council member Mark Squilla. By the next morning, the new sign was already up.

Check out The Roots’ new street placard below.

The Roots has a few shows ahead in 2020, including their annual Roots Picnic in Philly. (You can grab tickets to their upcoming dates here.) They’re likely to bust out their new single “Feel It (You Got It)”, which surfaced back in December. Also, go check out Hulu’s newly premiered High Fidelity series, for which Questlove handpicked most of the music.