Phoebe Bridgers Surprise Releases New Single “Garden Song”: Stream

Phoebe Bridgers, photo by Olof Grind

At last, Phoebe Bridgers is back with new music. The folk singer-songwriter has shared a new single called “Garden Song” as well as a music video directed by her brother.

It’s surreal to realize that “Garden Song” is the first piece of solo material Bridgers has shared since dropping her debut album Stranger in the Alps in 2017. Of course, that’s because she’s been working nonstop on music with nearly everybody else in the music business. On top of one-off collaborations and live cameos, she released a remarkable Boygenius EP with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus in 2018 and a self-titled album as Better Oblivion Community Center with Conor Oberst last year. The latter duo have been on a role together lately, making each other better musicians and goofing around in Conan skits.



So how does “Garden Song” hold up? Remarkably well. It sounds like no time has passed since Bridgers’ last slice of solo work. Over a finger-picked acoustic guitar and her immediately recognizable gentle vocals, Bridgers tells the story of watching time pass and seeing its effect on herself, her loved ones, and those around her.

The music video, directed by Jackson Bridgers, captures a moment of genuine shock on screen. Phoebe asked her brother to film her smoking a bong and to surprise her with what happens next. It’s best to go into the video without expectations so you can be caught off guard too, but just know that it involves furry monsters, a lot of smoke, and comedian Tig Notaro hiding somewhere in there. Watch it below.

Bridgers will head out on tour as an opener for The National in spring and The 1975 this summer. Along the way, she will perform live at music festivals like Shaky Knees, Boston Calling, Mad Cool, Pitchfork, Latitude, and Osheaga. Grab tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.