Pop Smoke Shot Dead in Home Invasion: Report

Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke was shot and killed during an attempted home robbery on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

Citing law enforcement sources, TMZ reports that two men wearing hoodies and masks broke into his Hollywood Hills house and fired multiple shots, striking and critically wounding Pop Smoke. The men were seen fleeing on foot and have yet to be apprehended.



Pop Smoke was rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier this month, the Brooklyn-born drill rapper released a new project called Meet The Woo Vol. 2.

This is a developing story…