Portugal. The Man to Perform at Bernie Sanders Rally in Tacoma

Actor Tim Robbins will also appear at the President's Day event

by
on February 16, 2020, 10:33pm
Bernie Sanders Portugal. The Man Rally Tacoma Washington
Portugal. The Man (photo by Ben Kaye), Bernie Sanders

Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will hold a President’s Day campaign rally in Tacoma, Washington on Monday, February 17th. Joining him for the event will be PNW indie rockers Portugal. The Man.

Taking place at the Tacoma Dome, the rally will kick off at 6:00 p.m. PT with music from the Grammy-winning band, followed by speeches at 7:00 p.m. from Sanders and Rep. Pramila Jayapal. Actor Tim Robbins will also be speaking at some point during the night.

The event is free and open to the public, but RSVPing is highly encouraged.

Portugal. the Man are just the latest in a string of musical acts to throw their support behind Sanders. Artists like Jack White, The Strokes, Vampire Weekend, and Bon Iver have all performed at recent rallies for the presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, Portugal. The Man have a list of other live shows ahead, including appearances at the Shaky Knees Festival and Governors Ball. Grab tickets here.

