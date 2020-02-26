Princess Nokia Shares New Albums Everything Is Beautiful and Everything Sucks: Stream

Princess Nokia Everything is Beautiful album artwork

As promised earlier this week, Princess Nokia has unveiled two new albums: Everything Is Beautiful and Everything Sucks. Stream both below via Apple Music or Spotify.

These dual offerings are meant to showcase the different sides of the New York rapper. Recorded over two years in New York, Los Angeles, and Puerto Rico with production from Kendrick Lamar associate Terrace Martin, Everything Is Beautiful shows a “sensitive, feminine side of the gender fluid artist.”



Meanwhile, Everything Sucks is a “brash, ruthless and insistent” collection of ten songs, written and recorded in New York City over one week, with production from collaborator Chris Lare.

Listeners got a small taste of the two records on Monday with singles “Green, Eggs & Ham” from Everything is Beautiful and “Practice” from Everything Sucks. For the later, the rapper expressed, “I brought punk to hip-hop.”

Princess Nokia has a stretch of tour dates ahead, including stops at Coachella and Governors Ball. You can grab tickets to the nearest show here.

Everything Is Beautiful Artwork:

Everything Sucks Artwork: