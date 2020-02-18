Purity Ring Announce First Album in Five Years, New Tour Dates

Purity Ring have announced their first album in over five years, WOMB. In addition to sharing the poppy lead single, “stardew”, the duo mapped out new North American tour dates.
WOMB spans 10 tracks and will arrive on April 3rd via 4AD. It follows Purity Ring’s 2015 album another eternity and their breakout 2012 debut Shrines. While fans have been waiting a long time for new music from Megan James and Corin Roddick, they did drop “Asido” — a “standalone gift” to fans while they worked on WOMB — a few years back.
What a treat it is to mark their return with “stardew”. The song begins quietly with tinkering chimes and reverb-laden piano before Purity Ring’s trademark synthpop floods into view. It’s a bouncy track that leans into a melodic vocal part instead of a dominating beat like their last record. You can’t help but picture celestial scenes while listening to it, which explains why they felt inclined to name it “stardew”. Stream it below.
Purity Ring have also announced a short North American tour to coincide with the album’s release. The trek begins on May 3rd in Phoenix, Arizona and sees the band performing in Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Boston before wrapping things up on May 20th in Toronto, Ontario. Along the way, they will perform at festivals like Latitude and Lightning in a Bottle.
Tickets for Purity Ring’s new tour dates go on sale this Friday, February 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. You can also grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts, including those festival sets, here.
Pre-orders for WOMB are currently available. In addition to CDs and standard black vinyl, it’s also available in violet, opaque red, and grey-and-white marbled color vinyl options. The first 1,000 limited LPs ordered from the 4AD Store will come with an exclusive 12”x12” insert signed by the band, too.
Below, check out the WOMB tracklist and artwork, as well as Purity Ring’s complete tour schedule.
Purity Ring 2020 Tour Dates:
05/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
05/04 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
05/07 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live
05/08 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
05/09 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
05/12 — Washington, DC @ Anthem
05/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/18 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/20 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
05/23 — Bakersfield, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle Fest
05/26 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
05/27 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Theatre
05/28 — Denver, CO @ Mission
05/29 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight
05/30 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
06/01 — Spokane, OR @ Knitting Factory
06/02 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount
06/03 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
06/04 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom
06/05 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
06/07 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
06/10 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
06/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium
07/16-19 — Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
WOMB Artwork:
WOMB Tracklist:
01. rubyinsides
02. pink lightning
03. peacefall
04. i like the devil
05. femia
06. sinew
07. vehemence
08. silkspun
09. almanac
10. stardew