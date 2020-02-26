Rage Against the Machine, Alanis Morissette, The National, Garbage to Play Quebec City Summer Fest 2020

Rage Against the Machine will reunite in 2020, photo via Wiki Commons

Le Festival d’été de Québec (aka the Quebec City Summer Fest) has revealed its 2020 lineup. Taking place July 9th – 19th in Quebec City, the massive Canadian festival boasts over 250 performances at 10 indoor and outdoor venues.

Rage Against the Machine, Alanis Morissette, The National, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Rod Stewart, and Jack Johnson will each headline a day of the festival.



Other notable confirmed acts include King Crimson, Garbage, Cat Power, Lucy Dacus, Tash Sultana, Khruangbin, Lil Tecca, Andy Shauf, Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew performing Talking Heads’ Remain In Light, Daya, Vance Joy, Patrick Watson, Pennywise, Son Little, Durand Jones & The Indications, Barns Courtney, and Sublime with Rome.

General admission tickets are priced at $110 and can be purchased through the festival’s website.