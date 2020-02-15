Caroline Flack, former host of Love Island

Caroline Flack, the former host of popular UK reality TV series Love Island as well as The X-Factor, has died at the age of 40.

Flack’s body was found in her East London flat on Saturday, according to The Metro. A cause of death was not immediately known.



Flack began hosting ITV2’s Love Island in 2015. The dating reality series quickly proved a hit, doubling its rating in each of its five seasons. Its most recent run of episodes drew an average of five million viewers and won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Reality and Constructed Factual in 2018.

In December 2019, Flack was charged with assault following allegations she attacked her then boyfriend, former tennis player Lewis Burton. Though she maintained her innocence, Flack stepped down as host of Love Island and was set to stand trial in March.

In 2011, Flack, then aged 31, briefly dated Harry Styles, who was 17 at the time.

This is a developing story…