R.I.P. Jason Davis, Voice of Mikey on Recess Dies at 35

Jason Davis, voice of Mikey on Recess

Jason Davis, a voice actor who played Mikey Blumberg on the Disney Channel animated series Recess, has died at the age of 35.

A cause of death was not immediately known.



Davis had struggled with addiction in the past and appeared on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew in 2010. He had recently launched Cure Addiction Now, an organization which sought to fund research for people suffering from substance abuse.

Davis voiced the character of Mikey on Recess for six seasons from 1997 to 2001. He later reprised the role for a number of spin-off films.

In addition to Recess, Davis appeared in films including Beverly Hills Ninja and Rush Hour and had recurring roles on Roseanne and 7th Heaven.

Davis was the grandson of Barbara and Marvin Davis, former owners of 20th Century Fox.