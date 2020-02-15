Menu
R.I.P. Lynn Cohen, Hunger Games and Sex and the City Actress Dies at 86

With recent appearances on Master of None, Blue Bloods, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

on February 15, 2020, 4:41pm
Lynn Cohen as Magda in Sex and the City

Lynn Cohen, the veteran actress best known for her work in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Sex and the Cityhas died at 86. The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Born in 1933 in Kansas City, MO, Lynn Cohen had limited success as a young thespian but found reliable work as a stage actor in middle age. She appeared alongside Kevin Kline in his 1986 production of Hamlet, and with Vanessa Redgrave in a 1990 Broadway staging of Orpheus Descending.

During the ’90s Cohen began booking regular gigs in film and television. She found day jobs on Law and Order and NYPD Blue, starred in Louis Malle’s cult classic Vanya on 42nd Street, and died under suspicious circumstances in Woody Allen’s Manhattan Murder Mystery. 

In 2000, Cohen joined the cast of Sex and City as Miranda’s housekeeper, Magda. She would stay on as a recurring character until the show ended in 2004, and then reprised the role in both of the subsequent feature films. For the 2013 blockbuster The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Cohen played the fan-favorite Mags, an elderly ally of Katniss Everdeen.

More recently, Cohen appeared on Broadway in Horton Foote’s The Traveling Lady and had memorable television roles in Master of None, Blue Bloods, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

