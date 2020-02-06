Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien announces debut album Earth, shares “Shangri-La”: Stream

Ed O'Brien (EOB)

Following months of teasing, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien has finally revealed the details of his upcoming solo debut. The record is called Earth and it comes out April 17th on Capitol under the moniker EOB. He’s shared new song “Shangri-La” to celebrate the announcement, too.

Earth is nine tracks long and boasts contributions from Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood, Laura Marling, Portishead’s Adrian Utley, Wilco’s Glenn Kotche, David Okumu of The Invisible, and more.



“Shangri-La” is the second single we’ve heard from the album following nine-minute track “Brasil”, which came with a sci-fi short film. He’s also released the non-album track “Santa Teresa”.

“Here’s the album.. thank you for waiting .. it’s called Earth and it’s coming out on April 17 in time for Summer,” O’Brien wrote in a statement. “Thank you to all the incredible musicians who helped me and the people who put it together in the studio.. it was a proper journey getting here.. Recorded in Wales and London.. Phew we made it!!”

“Shangri-La” is an upbeat song that leans on a rhythmic percussive section and looped vocals. It sounds like a happy stroll through a new neighborhood — if your neighbors happened to have the same soothing, harmonious voice as O’Brien, that is. Stream it below.

Pre-orders for Earth are currently available. Below, find the album’s artwork, tracklist, and a behind-the-scenes video.

Ed O’Brien kicks off his first-ever solo tour dates tomorrow. Later this year, he’ll perform at Bonnaroo and Newport Folk Festival. Grab tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Earth Artwork:

Earth Tracklist:

01. Shangri-La

02. Brasil

03. Deep Days

04. Long Time Coming

05. Mass

06. Banksters

07. Sail On

08. Olympik

09. Cloak of the Night