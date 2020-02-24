Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien Announces New Tour Dates

Ed O'Brien

With his debut solo album Earth dropping in April, Ed O’Brien of Radiohead has announced a sweeping North American tour for this summer.

Under the banner of EOB, O’Brien and band will land in Minneapolis at the end of May and trek eastwards through the largest cities in the midwest. By June they’ll be playing along the east coast, before finishing up the US leg in Los Angeles. Along the way, EOB will make stops at Bonnaroo and Newport Folk, and then they’ll also hit up a host of festivals in Europe. Check out the full list of tour dates below.



Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 28th at 10:00 a.m. local through the official website. Afterwards keep an eye out for deals here.

O’Brien tuned up for the tour with a series of intimate concerts earlier this month, where he premiered some of his new music. Previously, he shared the singles “Brasil” and “Shangri-La”.

Ed O’Brien 2020 Tour Dates:

03/07 – London, UK @ BBC 6 Music Festival

05/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/27 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

05/29 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

05/30 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

05/31 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

06/02 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

06/04 — Boston, MA @ Royale

06/05 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/06 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

06/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/11 — Washington, DC @ The 9:30 Club

06/13 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel

07/01 — Istanbul, TU @ PAC Jazz Festival

07/24 — Luzern, CH @ Blue Balls Festival

07/26 — Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot Festival

07/31-08/02 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival