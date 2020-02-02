Rae Dawn Chong says she had sex with Mick Jagger at age 15

Rae Dawn Chong in Mick Jagger's video for "Just Another Night"

Actress Rae Dawn Chong has revealed that she had sexual relations with Mick Jagger in 1977, when she was 15 years old and he was 33. Chong divulged her relationship with The Rolling Stones frontman in a pair of interviews published on Sunday.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter discussing her career, Chong mentioned that her appearance in Mick Jagger’s video for “Just Another Night” led to her breakout role in 1985’s Commando. When asked how she knew Jagger, Chong “accidentally blurted out that I’d had sex with him when I was 15. It just slipped out.”



Chong later sought to clarify her comments in an interview with The Daily Mail. The actress maintained that their relationship was consensual and that Jagger was unaware of her age at the time.

“He never asked me how old I was and I never told him. It never came up. I remember thinking he was really cute. He had tousled hair. I thought, ‘Oh man, he is beautiful,'” she told The Daily Mail.

“He did nothing wrong. He didn’t make me do anything I didn’t want to do,” Chong added. “It was the 1970s, a different era. I wasn’t a victim. I don’t want him to get into trouble about this. It wasn’t traumatising. I knew what I was doing. I wasn’t an innocent schoolgirl. I always acted a lot older than I was. I was a grown-up at 15.”

Chong said she is only speaking about their relationship now because of her accidental slip-up in The Hollywood Reporter interview. “I feel incredibly bad about it. It’s me and my big mouth. My family and friends knew about it but it’s not something I have ever dined out on.’

“He’s probably going to lose his shit because I was a minor,” Chong said of Jagger’s potential reaction to her revelation. “He’s going to be so mad at me.”

Chong said she and Jagger had relations on two separate occasions, first after she was invited to a Rolling Stones recording session, and a second time after attending a Fleetwood Mac concert with Jagger. “I will tell you that it didn’t traumatize me, it wasn’t a #MeToo moment, it was something that empowered me, too,’ she commented.

“I could have said no, I wasn’t forced. I thought he was adorable and I was just new at the whole thing [sex] and he grabbed me and said ‘you’re it’. I wanted to be it.”

Following their brief fling in 1977, Chang said she later ran in Jagger at a party in 1983 where she asked if she could be in his next video. He obliged, leading to her appearance in the video “Just Another Night”.