Rage Against the Machine announce 40-date reunion tour

Rage Against the Machine have announced a massive 40-date reunion tour, marking their first shows together in nearly a decade.

Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk, and Tim Commferford will return to the stage beginning in March as they’ll play a trio of shows in cities along or near the Mexican border, including El Paso, Texas; Las Cruses, New Mexico; and Glendale, Arizona. They’ll then head to Indio, California in April to headline the 2020 installment of Coachella.



Afterward, Rage Against the Machine will embark on an extensive North American tour that includes a mixture of arena shows and festival appearances at Boston Calling, Firefly Music Festival, and Ottawa Bluesfest.

The tour will also see Rage cross the Atlantic for shows and festivals in Europe come late August and early September.

Check out the band’s full tour schedule below. Run the Jewels, who collaborated with de la Rocha on the song “Close Your Eyes and Count to F*ck”, will provide support for the entirety of the seven month trek (with the exception of the Chicago date).

Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 13th via Ticketmaster. All proceeds from the first three shows along the border will go directly to immigrant rights organizations, while a portion of the proceeds from their other shows will be donated to charities throughout the year.

Tickets to all of Rage Against the Machine’s upcoming tour dates can also be purchased here.

Rage Against the Machine 2020 Tour Dates:

03/26 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center ^

03/28 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center ^

03/30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^

04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^

04/25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

04/28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome ^

05/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE ^

05/03 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

05/05 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

05/07 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place ^

05/09 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center ^

05/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

05/14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^

05/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center ^

05/19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/23 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

07/10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre ^

07/13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

07/17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/18 — Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’Été de Québec

07/21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre ^

07/23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

07/27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center ^

07/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ^

07/31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^

08/02 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena ^

08/04 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena ^

08/07 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion ^

08/10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

09/01 — Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival

09/04 — Stradbally Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/06 — Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

09/08 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena ^

09/10 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena ^

09/12 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle ^

^ = w/ Run the Jewels