Rage Against the Machine Raise $3 Million for Charity As Part of Anti-Scalping Initiative

Rage Against the Machine

Rage Against the Machine have raised over $3 million for charity from ticket sales to their upcoming reunion tour.

The rock band sought to combat ticket scalpers by holding back 10 percent of tickets available at each of their upcoming shows and pricing them higher than standard ticket prices, with all money benefiting local charities.



Rage Against the Machine outlined the initiative in a post to social media ahead of the public on sale last week. “[We’re] holding in reserve 10% of the seating (random seats throughout each venue) to sell at a higher ticket price (but low enough to undercut the scalpers). We will donate 100% OF THE MONEY over the base ticket price to charities and activist organizations IN EACH CITY.”

In response to a fan who highlighted a charity ticket priced at nearly $1,000, Morello tweeted, “100% of money above base price on each ticket goes to charities in that city. Charity price fluctuates to counter scalping. When we have final numbers will list charities. Over $3m raised for charity in first 48 hrs.”

“So far we stopped approx 85% of the scalping market but I agree that ANY scalping is horrible and we will continue to combat it,” he added.

In addition to the charity tickets, Rage Against the Machine have addressed the demand for their upcoming reunion tour by adding seven additional dates. As of now, the tour featuring Run the Jewels in support, is set to run from March all the way until September.

Yes. Read it. 10% of all Tix reserved for charity. 100% of money above base price on each ticket goes to charities in that city. Charity price fluctuates to counter scalping. When we have final numbers will list charities. Over $3m raised for charity in first 48 hrs. https://t.co/ynAbtrSQT0 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) February 15, 2020

So far we stopped approx 85% of the scalping market but I agree that ANY scalping is horrible and we will continue to combat it. https://t.co/OZ6KrP7pxw — Tom Morello (@tmorello) February 14, 2020

Rage Against the Machine 2020 Tour Dates:

03/26 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center ^

03/28 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center ^

03/30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^

04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^

04/23 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^

04/25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

04/28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome ^

05/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE ^

05/03 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

05/05 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

05/07 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place ^

05/09 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center ^

05/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

05/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

05/14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^

05/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center ^

05/19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/23 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

07/10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre ^

07/13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

07/17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/18 — Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’Été de Québec

07/21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre ^

07/23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

07/27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center ^

07/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ^

07/31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^

08/02 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena ^

08/04 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena ^

08/05 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena ^

08/07 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion ^

08/10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

09/01 — Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival

09/04 — Stradbally Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/06 — Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

09/08 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena ^

09/10 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena ^

09/12 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle ^

^ = w/ Run the Jewels